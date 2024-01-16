Jah Prayzah’s Father Burial Set For Today

By A Correspondent| In a somber gathering of family, friends, and fans, the late father of Zimbabwean music sensation, Jah Prayzah, is set to be laid to rest today in a heartfelt ceremony at his rural home in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) district.

The news of the passing of Mukudzei Mukombe, father to the award-winning artist Jah Prayzah, sent shockwaves through the nation, drawing an outpouring of condolences from both the music industry and the public. Mr John Mukombe, who played a pivotal role in Jah Prayzah’s life and career, passed away on January 12, leaving a void that will be felt by many.

The funeral proceedings commenced with a church service, where family and close friends gathered to pay their respects and share memories of the late Mukudzei Mukombe. Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Mukombe Jr., was visibly emotional as he bid farewell to his father, offering a heartfelt tribute during the service.

The ceremony, which is expected to draw a large attendance, will proceed to the final resting place in the family’s ancestral grounds.

Jah Prayzah’s fans have been expressing their condolences on social media, sharing memories of the impact his father had on the musician’s life and career. The artist, known for his soulful and culturally rich music, has often credited his father as a source of inspiration and strength.

The funeral has also attracted attention from fellow artists and prominent figures within the Zimbabwean entertainment industry, with many expressing their solidarity with Jah Prayzah during this challenging time.

As Zimbabwe bids farewell to a respected figure, today’s funeral serves not only as a moment of mourning but also as a celebration of the life and legacy of Mukudzei Mukombe. The music industry and fans alike will undoubtedly continue to support Jah Prayzah as he navigates this difficult period in his life.

The burial ceremony is expected to conclude later today, leaving behind memories of a life well-lived and the enduring influence of a father on his son’s remarkable journey in the world of music.

