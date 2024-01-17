Chamisa Remains Bullish: “Their Plot Will Fail”

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has reaffirmed his unwavering confidence in the impending change, dismissing any attempts to thwart his vision for a better Zimbabwe.

In a recent tweet, Chamisa boldly declared, “Their plot will fail,” asserting his commitment to bringing about a transformative shift in the nation’s political landscape.

Chamisa’s tweet, laden with conviction, addressed the various challenges and obstacles that may arise in the pursuit of change.

“When I say CHANGE is coming, I am clear, certain, and fortified,” the opposition leader declared. His words echo the resilience and determination that have become synonymous with his leadership style.

The CCC leader acknowledged the potential use of subterfuge, fraud, antics, tactics, or tricks to delay the envisioned reality.

However, Chamisa emphasized a crucial distinction, stating unequivocally, “Delay is not denial!” This resolute stance signifies his belief that, despite any efforts to hinder progress, the ultimate goal of positive change will prevail.

Chamisa urged his supporters and the citizens of Zimbabwe to remain focused and undeterred by what he referred to as “sideshows.”

His message emphasized the importance of steadfastness in the face of challenges and the need to keep one’s eyes on the larger goal. “Hold fast, stay focused, and keep your eyes on the ball,” he encouraged.

The CCC leader called upon citizens to actively participate in the fight for change, urging them to join the collective effort.

His rallying cry underscores the significance of unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a better future for Zimbabwe.

