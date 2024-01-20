Tuku Former Manager Dies

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Former manager of the late African music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, Watson Chidzomba has died.

Chidzomba died at a private hospital in Norton on Thursday afternoon.

His son, Watson Chidzomba Junior, also known as Jay Watta, confirmed the sad news.

While not revealing the exact cause of death, Chidzomba Junior mentioned that his father had been admitted to the hospital due to an ulcer. He told H-Metro:

I can confirm that my father is no more. He was complaining of an ulcer.

Watson Chidzomba Senior made significant contributions to the film industry.

He played roles in various dramas and movies, including as a detective in ‘Zviri Mudendere,’ Baba Maidei alongside comedian Phillip Gadzikwa Mushangwe (Paraffin) in the 1990s, and Baba vaShingi in Nzungu Muriva.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...