Veteran Actor Dies

The local arts community is in mourning after the passing of esteemed actor, filmmaker, and scriptwriter Watson Chidzomba.

His son, Watson Junior, confirmed the sad news to ZBC News, stating that his father passed away this Thursday afternoon at a Norton hospital where he was undergoing treatment for a suspected ulcer.

Chidzomba is best known for his work in the 90s film ‘I Need a Child’ and his contributions to ZTV drama series such as ‘Nzungu Muriva,’ ‘Zviri Mudendere,’ and ‘Paraffini.’

His dedication to the arts extended to collaborating with the late music icon Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days.

