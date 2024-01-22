Six Football Fans Die During Wild Celebrations

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Tragedy struck as six Guinea fans lost their lives while celebrating the nation’s triumph over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Syli National secured a 1-0 victory in their second Group C encounter in Ivory Coast on Friday night.The jubilation triggered fervent festivities in the Guinean capital, Conakry, with people flooding the streets in cars and on motorcycles.

Unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives in a high-speed collision between two vehicles, while others succumbed to injuries sustained amid the exuberant celebrations.

In response to the incidents, Feguifoot media manager Amadou Makadji emphasized the need for measured celebrations, stating,

“They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved.”

Makadji further urged the passionate football-loving community in Guinea to celebrate responsibly to avoid tragic consequences. Guinea currently holds the second position in AFCON Group C with four points, trailing behind leaders Senegal by two points.

The crucial match against Senegal on Tuesday will determine the Syli National’s fate in progressing to the knockout stages.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...