Ghana Dismiss Coach After Dismal AFCON Campaign

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the sacking of national team coach Chris Hughton following the team’s exit from the 2023 Afcon.

The Black Stars failed to progress beyond the group stage as one of the best third place finishers after Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2.

A statement by GFA reads: “The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect.

“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

