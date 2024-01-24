Ngezi Platinum Eye Glory

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 season, Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have made significant moves in the transfer market by securing the services of three talented midfielders.

The formidable Madamburo squad has successfully acquired the expertise of former FC Platinum and Azam midfielder, Never Tigere, adding a wealth of experience to their midfield ranks. Joining him are Richard Hachiro, known for his combative style of play during his tenure with Chicken Inn, and Talent Chamboko, who makes a switch from Manica Diamonds.

These strategic signings are aimed at enhancing the team’s overall depth and skill set as they gear up for a challenging season, particularly with their upcoming participation in the CAF Champions League.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, already holding the prestigious title of PSL champions, are keen on fortifying their squad to compete at the highest level both domestically and on the continental stage.

The addition of Tigere, Hachiro, and Chamboko is anticipated to bring a dynamic and versatile dimension to Ngezi Platinum Stars’ midfield, offering the team greater flexibility and options in various tactical setups.

As the new season approaches, the fans eagerly await the debut of these talented midfielders and the exciting prospects they bring to the reigning champions’ quest for continued success.

