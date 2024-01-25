AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures

Spread the love

The list of teams that have booked their places in the 2023 Afcon Round of 16 is now complete.

The knockout stage is set to be played from Saturday after a two day break.

In Group A, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria secured the passage as group winners and runners-up, respectively.

Hosts Ivory Coast finished third in their Group A but progressed to the knockout stage as one of the best placed second runners up.

In Group B, Cape Verde finished on top and were joined by Egypt in the next stage.

Defending champions Senegal sealed their place in the Round of 16 from Group C along with Cameroon and Guinea.

Namibia, South Africa and Angola are only COSAFA teams in the knockout stage.

The group stage is set to be completed on Wednesday before the Round of 16 starts on Saturday.

2023 Afcon Round of 16 Fixtures:

27 January

Nigeria vs Cameroon

Angola vs Namibia

28 January

Egypt vs DRC

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea

29 January

Cape Verde vs Mauritania

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

30 January

Mali vs Burkina Faso

Morocco vs South Africa

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...