As the 2023 Afcon Round of 16 approaches after a brief two-day break, some teams have already secured their places.

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria clinched their spots as group winners and runners-up in Group A, while hosts Ivory Coast face a slim chance of progressing after a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

In Group B, Cape Verde emerges as the leader, set to advance alongside Egypt.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal secure their place in the Round of 16 from Group C.The

completion of the group stage is slated for Wednesday, paving the way for the Round of 16 to kick off on Saturday.

