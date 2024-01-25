Losing Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa Appointed Village Head

By A Correspondent| Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been appointed village head of the Mliswa village following the resignation of the incumbent due to illness and resignation.

Mliswa made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Ichoo ndicho! Mochikorokotedza muchida musingade. Chibhuru Sabhuku. This is a position passed down in the family lineage for years from my grandfather Peter Sixpence Mliswa to my father and vazukuru vekwaDziva who kept it going.

