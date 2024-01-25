Redcliff Mayor Dies

By A Correspondent

In a somber moment, the ancient city of Masvingo unites with citizens and change champions to mourn the unexpected demise of Redcliff Mayor, His Worship Masiyatsva Clayton.

The news of Mayor Masiyatsva’s passing has cast a shadow over the community, leaving many grappling with the difficulty of accepting this untimely loss.

“Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Aleck Tabe, Masvingo City councillors, staff and management express heartfelt condolences as they join in the collective grief that has enveloped the region, ” the Office of The Masvingo City Mayor said in a statement.

Mayor Masiyatsva’s contributions to Redcliff and the broader Zimbabwean community are remembered with deep respect and admiration.

