Holy Ten Off To Germany

By Showbiz Reporter | HolyTen is off to Germany for a show in Koblenz.

The Germany Embassy has announced that Zimbabwean rapper and musician, Holy Ten, is scheduled to perform in Koblenz, Germany.

This marks a significant milestone for the artist, known for his vibrant and thought-provoking ZANU PF centric music.

Holy Ten, whose real name is Mukudzei Chitsama, has been making controversial waves in the Zimbabwean music and political scene with his unique blend of rap and socially provocative lyrics.

Despite his leftistic politicis, his music, often characterized by its raw storytelling, has tended resonate with fans.

The announcement from the German embassy confirms an increasing global interest in African music and artists.

The show in Koblenz is expected to draw a diverse audience, showcasing Holy Ten’s wide appeal and the universal language of music.

Show Details are on the poster below, and anticipation is already building among fans and music enthusiasts.

Holy Ten poster…

This performance in Germany is poised to be a significant step for Holy Ten, as he brings his unique sound and powerful messages to a new audience.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Ndakanzwa inzwi 🎶

Germany was calling, @holytenmujaya and @voltz_jtmusic answered 🤗 🤩 😎

A show not to miss………happening this Saturday the 27th in Koblenz 💃🏽 🥳 😊

@afro_heist @zimbabweans_in_germany

