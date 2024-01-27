Cameroon vs Nigeria : The Facts

Sports Correspondent

In a storied history of seven encounters, Nigeria and Cameroon have battled fiercely at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The balance hangs in equilibrium, with each team securing victory three times, and one match ending in a draw.

Cameroon showcased their prowess in the final matches of the 1984, 1988, and 2000 AFCON tournaments.

However, the Eagles claimed their victories, including a memorable bronze-medal match in 1992, a 2-1 triumph over the reigning champions in the 2004 quarter-finals, and a thrilling 3-2 win in the Round of 16 in Egypt four years ago.

The intense rivalry saw both teams share the spoils in a 1-1 draw during the group phase in 1988.

Notable moments include Samuel Okwaraji’s early scorcher in Rabat, countered by Roger Milla’s header, leaving the Nigerian defense in suspense as they momentarily thought they had kept him offside

