Early AFCON Exit For Indomitable Lions

Sports Writer

Nigeria secured a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with Ademola Lookman’s two goals leading them to a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the last 16 clash at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Lookman’s 36th-minute opener set the tone, and his second goal in injury time sealed the win as Nigeria dominated the match.

Their next challenge awaits against Angola in the quarter-finals in Abidjan next Friday, following Angola’s 3-0 victory over Namibia in Bouake earlier on Saturday.

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s African Footballer of the Year, showcased exceptional work rate, playing a pivotal role in propelling his team to success.The triumph was well-deserved for Nigeria, demonstrating a significant improvement in form compared to their uninspiring group phase performance where they finished as the runners-up in their section.

