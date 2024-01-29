Promise Mkhwananzi Announces 1st Demands: Reverse All Tshabangu’s Recalls And Release Job Sikhala

In the coming days, we are going to fight for the following items:

1. That the recall letter submitted by the party to the ministry of local government, public works and national housing on Monday the 15th of January 2023 be expedited and effected.

2. That our candidates for the 3rd of February 2023 by-elections who are about to be unlawfully barred from participating be allowed to contest in line with the laws of Zimbabwe. It is a paradox that purported opposition leaders are at the forefront of barring fellow opposition leaders from contesting.

3. That all our Proportional Representatives in senate, parliament and council who were unlawfully recalled be retained as they had been selected by our leader and President Advocate Nelson Chamisa after the 23rd of August 2023 disputed elections.

4. That Hon Job Sikhala be immediately and unconditionally released from prison and compensated for the wrongful arrest and illegal detention.

