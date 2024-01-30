Sport
Mane Fails To Inspire Teranga Lions
30 January 2024
Sports Correspondent

Senegal’s hopes at the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed when Moussa Niakhate failed to convert his penalty in a dramatic 5-4 shootout loss to Ivory Coast.

The reigning champions suffered this defeat after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 showdown at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.

The Senegalese team displayed early dominance, securing a lead within four minutes.

Sadio Mane’s precise cross from the left found Habib Diallo, who skillfully chested down the ball before unleashing a powerful 10-yard shot into the top corner of the net.