Mnangagwa, Tshabangu Lawyers Spotted At Sikhala Court Appearance

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change Secretary General’s lawyers Lewis Uriri and Nqobani Sithole were yesterday spotted at the court appearance of Job Sikhala.

The two’s appearance has raised eyebrows with some hinting that they could be emissaries of Mnangagwa sent to broker a deal with Sikhala.

Others have ruled any deal claiming that the two attended the court just like other Zimbabweans and lawyers in solidarity with Sikhala who is also a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Sikhala will be back in court today for sentencing following his conviction of inciting public violence.

