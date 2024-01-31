CCC Agrees To Persuade Chamisa To Return

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has agreed to approach the former party leader, Nelson Chamisa, and persuade him to come back and lead the movement.

The meeting was held Tuesday to address the party’s future trajectory following Chamisa’s last Thursday dramatic exit, alleging Zanu PF interference.

The CCC has been in disarray since Chamisa’s departure, with one faction rallying behind him and the other supporting the imposter Sengezo Tshabangu.

The Chamisa faction prevailed at the meeting.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...