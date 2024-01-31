Government Increases ID, Bith Certificate & Citizenship Documents Fees

By Political Reporter- The Home Affairs Ministry has released updated fees for various identity documents, including citizenship applications.

The new fees gazetted by Minister Kazembe Kazembe are set in US dollars or equivalent at the prevailing interbank rate.

Citizenship Fees:

Foreigners applying for Zimbabwean citizenship based on permanent residence will now be required to pay a cash fee of US$5,000 for both adults and minors. Those seeking restoration of citizenship after renouncing it will be charged US$1,000. Initial registration as a citizen for foreign individuals applying based on permanent residence will strictly be US$5,000.

Identity Document Fees:

Issuance of initial birth certificates for persons six years or younger remains free, while for those above six, it will be US$5. Certified copies of birth or death certificates will cost US$5, and extracts from entries related to birth or death will be US$2 each. Altering a name in the register and correcting an error will cost US$5, while correcting an error originating from the Registrar-General’s Department will be free of charge. Changing a name by notarial deed or by the Registrar-General will cost US$50 and US$5, respectively. Authentication and re-registration (for legitimacy purposes) will both cost US$20. An urgent birth or death certificate will cost US$10, while an external birth certificate will be US$15. Initial non-citizen birth certificates and their duplicates will cost US$10 and US$25, respectively.

Search and Photocopy Fees:

Searching a set of records will attract a US$10 charge. Making a photocopy of any document or page will be US$0.10. Fingerprint clearance will cost US$1, and urgent fingerprint clearance will cost US$5. Photocopying services for documents will cost US$0.20 per page.

National Registration Fees:

Searching records relating to any year for any document, entry, or other record is pegged at US$2. Initial registration for persons aged 16 to 18 will remain free, while for persons aged 18 and above, the registration fee will be US$2.

Replacement of Documents Fees:

Replacing a lost or torn document will be US$5 for standard service and US$10 for urgent service. Replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic polythene identity documents for a resident has been pegged at US$10, while for non-residents, it will be US$15. Urgent replacement of lost or defaced documents for a resident will cost US$20, and for non-residents, it will be charged US$30. If a person is applying for a synthetic polythene identity document while already in possession of a metal identity document, the fee will be US$20 for residents and US$30 for non-residents. Correction of errors due to an applicant on a metal or synthetic polythene identity document will now cost US$25, while correction of errors due to the Department will remain free of charge.

