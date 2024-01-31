Sikhala Drops Bombshell, Opposition Did Nothing To Secure My Freedom

Neither of the current protagonists in the quarrel and conflict within the opposition ranks did absolutely nothing (anything) about me when I was under incarceration, so there is nothing much that would interest me in their conflict, these are the people who neglected me, whilst I was in prison, they have never raised a finger. There is nothing one which can be pointed out that they did for the sake of my freedom out of prison. It was only left to my family and to close friends and allies for them to fight for my freedom.

