Bafana Bafana Stun Mighty Atlas Lions

In a clash at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty, contributing to their exit from the tournament in the round of 16.

Evidence Makgopa’s 57th-minute goal and a stoppage-time free kick from Teboho Mokoena propelled Bafana Bafana to the quarterfinals, leaving Morocco disappointed.

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the unexpected early exit and the challenging nature of the tournament, while hinting at potential discussions about his future in light of the outcome.

