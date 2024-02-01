Cape Verde Tear Apart Form Book

The quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is set to serve some interesting fixtures across the 3 host cities.

The round of 16 provided some exciting games coupled with shocks and some of the favorites ended up exiting the competition including defending champions and 2022 World Cup semi finalist, Morocco.

Here are the games to pay attention to in the quarter-finals and how things are expected to turn out.

Nigeria v Angola

The Super Eagles will face Angola in the opening quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’lvoire 2023 on Friday, February at the famous Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

Angola will be hoping to continue their fairytale against one of the tournament’s favorite, Nigeria.

Nigeria’s resolute defensive unit in William Troost – Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi will be put to test by Angola’s forward’s, Jacinto Dala, Gilberto and Mabululu in this fixture.

Game will be played at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on Friday, February 2.

D.R Congo v Guinea

D.R Congo who are yet to win a game in the competition will have Guinea to deal with in the quarter-finals.

Mohamed Bayo has twice been the saviour for Guinea in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’lvoire 2023.

He scored against Cameroon to help them secure a point and was on target against Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16.

With the 2009 CHAN success in Cotê d’Ivoire in sight, D.R Congo will give it their all against an equally motivated Guinean side.

Game will played on Friday, February 2 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Mali v Cotê d’Ivoire

The host put up a solid performance to eliminate defending champions, Senegal on penalties in the round of 16.

This followed a disappointing end to their group stage campaign where they lost to both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and went ahead to concede 5 goals.

Cotê d’Ivoire have failed to score from open play in their last three games and will be hoping to make amends with the return of Sébastien Haller upfront.

Mali despite a shaky performance in the group stage put up an improved performance against Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

Game is February 3 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Cape Verde v South Africa

Cape Verde, unbeaten will play South Africa who eliminated 2022 World Cup semi-finalist, Morocco in the round of 16.

The Blue Sharks have had a smooth run throughout the competition unlike South Africa who have been inconsistent with results.

Hugo Broos will count on Evidence Makgopa, Percy Tau and Themba Zwane to deliver against Cape Verde.

Though a tough one but Cape Verde have seen it all against experienced countries and have had their way through.

Game is on February 3 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro

CAF online

