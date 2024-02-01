Chivhayo Buys US$140K Mec For Sulu, Where Is He Getting This Money From?

By Showbiz Reporter- Fraudster and Controversial business Wicknell Chivhayo has bought a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d worth US$140 000 for musician Sulumani Chimbetu.

Chivayo, two weeks ago, did the same to Jah Prayzah, for whom he bought a Mercedes Benz worth US$ 180,000.

In just a matter of weeks, Chivhayo has splurged an astonishing US$320,000 on luxury cars for two local musicians, raising eyebrows and prompting questions about the source of his seemingly bottomless wealth.

Sulumani Chimbetu expressed his gratitude, stating, “To be honest, I never expected to receive this award from Chivayo, who has done a lot of philanthropic work in a short space of time. It’s an honor to be remembered and given such a gift among all the musicians we have in the country.”

The musician added, “When you get such a gift worth a fortune, it means a lot to us as players in the creative sector. I will continue serving all my fans with distinction. I also want to leave a legacy as was done by my late father.”

Chivhayo, in a social media post, applauded the Chimbetu family for their contribution to Zimbabwean music. He stated, “Congratulations to no one other than the current king of Dendera Music himself, Mr. Sulumani Chimbetu. Your immense contribution and continued support at our ZANU PF rallies cannot just go unnoticed.”

He further shared his sentimental connection, saying, “Your Father Simon, the Chopper Chimbetu, was my very good friend and, to me, the best singer of all time. So today I say to you mwanangu Sulu please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d. If you continue supporting ZANU PF, the revolutionary party, your future remains bright.”

Sulumani Chimbetu joins a growing list of high-profile figures benefiting from Chivhayo’s generosity, including Jah Prayzah, David Masomere, Chief Hwenje, the ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio cast, and musician BaTroy, each receiving substantial gifts ranging from cars to houses and cash.

Chivhayo’s extravagant gifting streak raises curiosity and speculation about the sources of his wealth, with observers questioning the motivations behind these grand gestures. The businessman remains unapologetic, attributing his generosity to support for ZANU PF and admiration for the recipients’ contributions to Zimbabwean culture.

