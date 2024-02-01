Government Minister Beaten -Up At A Birthday Party

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Deputy Tourism Minister and President Emerson Mnangagwa’s Nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, was reportedly assaulted while attending a birthday party in Harare.

According to a police report filed at Fife Avenue Police base, the attack occurred around 22:15 hours at 61 Trud Mansions at the corner of 6th Street and Fife Avenue.

The altercation, the report said, began when Mnangagwa was leaving the event and approached his convoy, which was parked outside the venue.

He was confronted by Antony Mwedziwendira, who accused the minister’s convoy of obstructing his own vehicles.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with Mwedziwendira physically assaulting Mnangagwa and one of his aides with open hands.

The report further stated that upon recognizing Mnangagwa’s status as a deputy minister, the assailant fled the scene, leaving behind a collection of vehicles, including a silver BMW 530I, a red VW Beetle, a blue Mercedes Benz C240, and a silver Mercedes Benz C220.

These vehicles were subsequently towed to ZRP Milton Park, where a thorough search led to the discovery of various drugs, including cough syrup and an assortment of pills, suggesting potential drug dealing activities by Mwedziwendira.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...