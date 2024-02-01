I Cannot Continue To Associate Myself With A Dog’s Breakfast, CCC Top Executive Quits

By A Correspondent| Top Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Last Maengahama has announced that he has quit from the party following the resignation of Chamisa.

Posting on X, Maengahama said he is nolonger a member of any party in Zimbabwe though he expressed commitment to continue fighting for democracy and change in the country.

He said the chaos that ensued after the resignation of Chamisa is embarrassing hence his decision to stop associating with what he termed dog’s breakfast.

“Following the resignation of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, it has become a dog’s breakfast in the CCC Party. The situation is chaotic and embarrassing. From a principled and ideological standing, I cannot continue to associate myself with a dog’s breakfast.

“I therefore wish to inform the public that I no longer have anything to do with the CCC Party in its various manifestations. Neither am I a member of any other political party.

“I will remain politically active and continue to fight for change and democracy in Zimbabwe,” said Maengahama.

CCC has been dogged by serious confusion following the resignation of Chamisa.

Former Harare East legislator Tendai Biti has since declared himself Vice President of CCC while Kuwadzana East representative has also changed his X bio to include being the Secretary General of the party.

This is despite the fact that Chamisa has insisted that the party did not have structures.

