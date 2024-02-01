LEAKED AUDIO- Hopewell Chin’ono Planting Words Into Sikhala’s Mouth That Chamisa Was Busy Tweeting While Job Was Suffering In Prison | EXCLUSIVE

By Investigative Reporter | The below audio recording is of the controversial activist Hopewell Chin’ono screaming out while walking away from legend singer Thomas Mapfumo’s photoshoot in Leicester, UK.

Chin’ono in the audio accuses the country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa of neglecting the jailed legislator, Job Sikhala, saying he was wasting time tweeting while Job Sikhala was suffering in prison. He says Chamisa seemed more concerned over a Kariba rally that over Sikhala’s plight.

He accuses Chamisa of sending him pictures of his (Chamisa’s) rally during Sikhala’s tryijg moments.

“He sent me [rally pictures), I don’t tweet things like that,” says Chin’ono.

The former legislator, Tafadzwa Musekiwa then answers back asking if the rally “is the Kariba one,” to which Chin’ono blows back saying,

“I was being tweeted to and would just ignore; everything I was getting tweeted and would just ignore. There is someone who is in prison [and he’s doing this],” he says in the clip captured by ZimEye in July 2022, comments which Zimbabweans have re opened as they connect them to Chin’ono’s allegation that Nelson Chamisa’s party is going to split because according to him (Chin’ono) the CCC leader is incompetent.

The recorded audio of Hopewell Chin’ono saying Chamisa was busy tweeting while Sikhala was suffering in prison

Since 2022 Chinono has continued berating Chamisa saying he focuses too much on citing Bible verses. while Sikhala is suffering.

Chamisa has chosen to ignore the commentator.

Meanwhile, Hopewell Chin’ono’s repeating behaviour is explained by an NHS mental health expert who among many others alleges on video she witnessed him engaging in credit card fraud and that he was once arrested over money laundering in UK, before changing his surname from Mukusha after leaving UK for Zimbabwe.

This is Hopewell Chin'ono's arrogance after being asked for a debate with the British solicitor he accused of deception this week, and his response is a brag about riches. "Do you have a fully paid home?," the man who cannot name the UK bank he says funded his sportscar lifestyle… pic.twitter.com/cHnniOGHLR — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 17, 2023

She also says she has to repeat these allegations in order to alert the nation over how he has hurt many people since his Marlborough High School days.

“What he did to me without remorse, if he does it to Zimbabwe without remorse, will there be any chance of a reversal?,” says Grace Mupfurutsa, around the time of Chin’ono’s first arrest by the Zimbabwe military government he’s been working for, on 18 Aug 2020.

Hopewell Chin'ono Says CCC MPs Are Stuck To Tshabangu Because Chamisa Is A Dictator | WHAT ARE THE FACTS?

By Political Correspondent | ZimEye | Describing his opinions as professional, the political activist Hopewell Chino’no has accused the nation’s most popular politician… pic.twitter.com/YjakwUuAgv — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 28, 2024

Hopewell Chin'ono (the man who's changed his own name 3 times in less than 2yrs), says this isn't his voice, and yet here is saying it all in public, and here is his voice as he was recorded at Mapfumo's show in Leicester. A military intel officer is here told CCC is splitting! pic.twitter.com/SuKub1jBxk — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) January 29, 2023

