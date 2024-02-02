Prices Hike Fears On Basic Commodities, As Mthuli Re-introduces Import Duty

Spread the love

By Business Reporter- There are fears of an increase in prices of basic commodities following the re-introduction of duty on imported essential goods.

On Thursday, the government reversed emergency measures implemented in May last year that temporarily allowed duty-free imports amid shortages and price manipulations.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced Thursday

that goods affected by the reinstated duty include cooking oil, maize meal, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, washing soap, washing powder, toothpaste, and petroleum jelly.

These items, primarily produced or packed in Zimbabwe, were initially granted duty-free status to counteract escalating price rises.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...