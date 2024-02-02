Senegal Star Slams CAF

Senegal star Krépin Diatta has accused CAF of being corrupt after his side was eliminated from the 2023 Afcon on Monday.

The Teranga Lions lost 5-4 on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast as they bowed out of the tournament in the Round of 16.

The defending champions had taken the lead through Habib Diallo before Franck Kessié levelled from the penalty spot late on.

Diatta was furious with the refereeing in the game, highlighting notably the decision not to award a penalty for what he deemed to be a foul by Odilon Kossounou on Ismaïla Sarr.

While passing through the mixed zone, Diatta told reporters: “You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt! Keep your African Cup! You go and consult VAR to give them a penalty, but a guy (Sarr) runs 40 metres, overlaps, breaks into the box and you can’t go and look at the VAR. I’m sorry, but it’s ridiculous. I’m really sorry, but they’ve killed our competition there.”

