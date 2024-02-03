Congo DR Claim Semi-final Berth

In a thrilling encounter, DR Congo rallied from behind to defeat Guinea 3-1, securing their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea initially took the lead with Mohamed Bayo’s 20th-minute penalty, capitalizing on a foul by Chancel Mbemba.

However, Mbemba swiftly redeemed himself, firing in an equalizer from a narrow angle just seven minutes later.

The turning point came in the second half when DR Congo earned a penalty after Julian Jeanvier fouled Silas.

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa calmly converted, giving the Leopards a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes remaining.

Despite Guinea’s efforts to respond, DR Congo sealed the victory when Arthur Masuaku’s free-kick, taken from wide on the left, caught out goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone at his near post.

Having drawn all four previous matches in Ivory Coast, DR Congo’s journey included a penalty shootout win against Egypt in the round of 16.

Now, they prepare for their first semi-final appearance since finishing third in 2015.

