Wicknell Chivayo On US$5 Million Spending Spree

By Political Reporter- Wicknell Chivayo, a convicted criminal and controversial figure, has embarked on a staggering US$5 million spending spree, leaving many to wonder about the origins of his extravagant funds.

The socialite, also known as Sir Wicknell, has been making headlines by generously gifting high-value luxury cars to various individuals, raising eyebrows regarding the motives behind his flamboyant spending.

Chivayo’s recent acts include presenting local musicians Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Sandra Ndebele with expensive Mercedes-Benz vehicles, with the total cost of his recent spree estimated to be close to US$5 million.

While public opinion initially dismissed these gestures as publicity stunts, the sheer magnitude of his spending has captured widespread attention.

Over the past year, Chivayo has showcased a pattern of extravagant gift-giving, ranging from cash to houses and vehicles, to individuals such as Chief Hwenje, DJ Masomere, and even church members.

Despite being dogged by questions surrounding the source of his seemingly limitless wealth, Chivayo has continued his unabashed spree of generosity.

The 41-year-old businessman, who boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars, reportedly spent US$1.9 million on vehicles alone in a single week in 2023.

His fleet includes multiple Rolls Royce vehicles, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, among others, with an estimated overall value surpassing US$5 million.

Chivayo’s actions have attracted the attention of the public, with some individuals attempting to capitalize on his generosity by openly soliciting gifts through social media.

However, questions about the true extent of Chivayo’s wealth and the sources of his funds remain unanswered, as the socialite maintains a guarded private life and evades inquiries during press conferences.

Chivayo’s primary known business venture, Intratrek Zimbabwe, is recognized for the yet-to-be-completed Gwanda Solar Project.

However, details about other business endeavors owned by Chivayo are scarce.

In contrast to other flamboyant figures like the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and Philip “Boss Phidza” Chiyangwa, who had established businesses, Chivayo’s business background remains relatively obscure.

Despite the unanswered questions surrounding his wealth and spending habits, Chivayo continues to captivate the public’s attention through his ostentatious displays on social media.

His penchant for luxury, coupled with a lack of transparency about his business ventures, adds to the mystery surrounding the man who seems to have mastered the art of attracting attention.

