Ostallos Announces Chamisa’s New Political Project

By Political Reporter – Gift Ostallos Siziba, the deputy spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has officially announced the formation of a new political movement by former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

The announcement was made during a rally in Manicaland on Sunday, where Siziba and his team mobilised support for Chamisa’s new venture.

Chamisa’s decision to resign from the CCC on January 24, 2024, citing infiltration and hijacking of the party by ZANU PF and its allies, has paved the way for this new political undertaking.

Videos and images circulating on social media captured Siziba and his team engaging with the public in Manicaland, setting the tone for the future direction of Chamisa’s movement.

Following the rally, Siziba took to social media, expressing confidence in their mission and stating, “Building from the rubble: we have landed in Manicaland province as we set the tone and direction towards the new!”

During his address at the rally, Siziba criticised power-hungry politicians within the CCC, stressing that holding a parliamentary position should not overshadow the goal of transforming people’s lives.

He asserted, “The struggle (for freedom) has taken long because of power-hungry individuals. We must focus on transforming the lives of every Zimbabwean, and Chamisa is the only person who can bring about that transformation.”

Siziba assured the crowd that Chamisa is committed to bringing about positive change and accused ZANU PF of utilising Sengezo Tshabangu, the CCC’s disputed interim secretary-general, to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Tshabangu had recalled several CCC members, leading to ZANU PF winning subsequent by-elections.

Responding to former Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s claim of being CCC vice president, Siziba clarified that such a position only existed in the MDC, where Biti served as VP.

He highlighted Chamisa’s decision to centralise power within his office before the 2023 elections, dissolving CCC structures.

Chamisa, having emphasised the formation of a political movement rather than a party, aims to utilise lessons learned from political parties and ZANU PF’s operations to challenge the ruling party.

Despite scepticism about Chamisa’s chances, Siziba acknowledged the difficulty of the struggle, urging critics to study their history and understand the challenges faced while emphasising the need to persist until victory is achieved.

