Chelsea Cling To Mauricio Pochettino Despite Poor Form

Sports Correspondent

Despite a string of disappointing results, Chelsea is standing firm in their support for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The club reportedly has no intentions of sacking him despite recent setbacks.

Pochettino, 51, faces mounting pressure to reverse the team’s fortunes following a humiliating 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves.

Chelsea’s position in the Premier League table has slipped to 11th after the loss.Acknowledging the precariousness of his position, Pochettino admitted to uncertainties about his job security in the aftermath of the defeat.

However, according to reports from English outlet The Sun, Chelsea’s hierarchy remains composed about the situation.

They are determined to see their high-priced squad secure a spot in European competitions this season.

Co-owner Todd Boehly is purportedly advocating for patience with Pochettino, despite a history of swift managerial changes at the club.

Previous coaches, such as Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, were dismissed for failing to maximize the potential of Chelsea’s extravagant squad, assembled at a cost exceeding £1 billion.

