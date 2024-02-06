Mudzi Councillor Makes History After Resigning In Support Of Chamisa

Mudzi Rural District Councillor Alleta Ushe has become the first Citizens Coalition for Change councillor to step down in solidarity with party president Nelson Chamisa.

Ushe was elected on Proportional Representative ticket.

“I hereby tender in my resignation with immediate effect as PR Councillor Mudzi RDC elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in August 2023 as I am nolonger a member of CCC following the resignation of Nelson Chamisa as the leader of CCC,” said Ushe in her letter to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Ushe is the fourth official to resign after Mt Pleasant, Harare East and Hwange Central legislators made public their decision to quit in support of Chamisa.

Other officials including Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirai and Bulawayo Mayor have said they will continue with their mandate.

