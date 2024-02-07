Furore As Riot Police Violently Remove Opposition MPs From Parliament

By A Correspondent

In a highly charged development, riot police forcibly expelled opposition lawmakers from the Senegalese Parliament as they attempted to block a bill aimed at postponing presidential elections.The situation in Africa is deeply concerning, with the proposed delay of the elections sparking widespread criticism for its perceived lack of legality and fairness.

Additionally, in Zimbabwe, Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is also facing scrutiny for violently attacking opposition MPs.

