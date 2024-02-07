Mnangagwa Loses Iphone Pro Max To Oliver Rimai

A suspected thief made an appearance in court on allegations of stealing an iPhone from a woman while she was driving in the avenues area of Harare.

Oliver Rimai, aged 43, stood before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa facing two counts of theft. He was remanded in custody until February 26.

According to the State’s case, on February 1 around 7:45 pm, Chido Mnangagwa was driving her Mercedes-Benz along 7th Street, intending to turn left into Hebert Chitepo Avenue when she stopped at the traffic lights.

Rimai, known for targeting motorists at traffic lights, allegedly seized Mnangagwa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max through the open passenger’s side window and fled the scene.

Chido promptly notified her brother Tichaona Viano, who chased and caught Rimai. The stolen phone, valued at US$1,900, was recovered before Rimai was handed over to the police.

In another incident, Rimai reportedly stole a Samsung S23 Ultra and Samsung 4 Smart using the same method at the intersection of 6th Street and Samora Machel Avenue. Uzziel Maukola, who had parked his vehicle to make a phone call with the windows open, observed Rimai, dressed in black, running along 6th Street before turning into Central Avenue.

Maukola pursued Rimai and encountered a woman who identified him. The matter was reported to the police, with the total value of stolen property amounting to US$2,250.

