Top C.I.O. Boss Daughter Died Plotting Against Chamisa Aide

By Political Reporter- Central Intelligence Organisation (C.I.O.), Director General Isaac Moyo’s daughter Shumirai Sandra died while planning to remove the opposition CCC Harare West MP Joana Mamombe from her seat.

Mamombe is the Harare West legislator, and she has been voted for the seat for the second time.

President Emerson Mnangagwa’s chief spy’s daughter died in Dublin, Ireland, from brain cancer early this month and is buried in Rutenga, Mwenezi, this afternoon.

The late Shumirai’s plot to dislodge Mamombe emerged Friday when President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and other top government officials paid their respects to the Moyo family in Harare over the passing away of their daughter.

Co-Vice-President Kembo Mohadi will attend the burial.

At the funeral service Friday, Mnangagwa said:

“She (Shumirai) was engaged in politics which shows how patriotic she was. A lot of kids are not engaged directly in politics. We are assembled here to give our last respects to a Patriot of our nation. She had passion to remove Joanna Mamombe from her constituency so sad she couldn’t get to finish her journey.”

Moyo, C.I.O. boss and Shumirai’s father, said:

“Shumirai was a political activist; Vice-President Cde C.G.D.N. Chiwenga is well aware of that. Her ambition was to remove Joana Mamombe from her post as M.P. for Harare West constituency.”

Narrating what happened to his daughter, Isaac Moyo added:

“She went to work as usual and got sick and was sent home. On the second day she was taken to hospital and was suspected of meningitis and was tested for cancer of the brain. She was swelling in the brain and she spent six weeks in intensive care without eating. Her mother spent a month with her and she couldn’t talk. She passed on when the mother was trying to get back to her again. She was drilled in the head and a tube was put in her head that is the last picture we saw of her before she passed on. I thank you Cde President for coming every one is happy and comforted that the Head of State has come also the First Lady was here we thank her a lot. We are happy you are here Your Excellency. Tomorrow we are taking the body to Rutenga all those who can come are welcome. On Sunday we then bury her.”

She died after her mother, Priscilla Zindari-Moyo, Zanu PF MP for Mwenezi West, recently visited her in Dublin while she was bedridden.

