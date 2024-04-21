Mysterious Near Mnangagwa Farm Accident Victim Top Soldier Declared National Hero

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF has declared Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, who died in a road traffic accident near President Emerson Mnangagwa’s Kwekwe farm Tuesday, a national hero status.

Brig-Gen Vezha, along with three other Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) officers, died in a mysterious head-on collision 2 KM from Battlefields.

The accident scene is less than 20 Km from President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, near Kwekwe.

This casts a sombre shadow over the incident, raising unsettling questions about its timing and circumstances.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Lovemore Matuke announced the conferment of the national hero status Saturday at the Vezha homestead in Chivi, Masvingo province.

“The Head of State, President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of our party, Zanu PF, through its Politburo, has bestowed on the late Brigadier-General Vezha, who passed away a few days ago, national hero status,” said Matuke.

