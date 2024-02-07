Morocco Accuses Motsepe Of Rigging AFCON Tournament

Sports Correspondent

A Moroccan publication has recently voiced concerns regarding the consistent presence of Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe at South Africa’s matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The online platform SATV.MA published an article suggesting that Motsepe’s frequent presence at the games may have exerted undue pressure on match officials, potentially biasing decisions in favor of the Bafana Bafana team.

The report highlighted Motsepe’s attendance at all of South Africa’s matches, including the crucial last-16 encounter against Morocco.

It raised questions about whether Motsepe’s presence was deliberate, especially considering the logistical challenges of following his national team across various stadiums.

The article noted the observations of many Afcon enthusiasts and sports analysts who speculated that Motsepe’s presence could influence referees and officials, potentially compromising the integrity of the matches.

It pointed out instances where Motsepe traveled to different cities to support the South African team, raising concerns about the impartiality of match officiating.

The implication of Motsepe’s attendance, as suggested by the report, is that it could undermine the sporting nature of the games by introducing external pressures that may impact referees’ decisions, ultimately affecting the outcome of matches.

