Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana Resume Rivalry

Sports Correspondent

Two football giants from Africa, the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana, face off on Wednesday in a fierce semifinal showdown, vying for a chance to compete in the prestigious 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations final.

South Africa, once barred from the competition for 30 years due to apartheid, has since become a formidable force.

The Bafana Bafana, AFCON champions in 1996, aim to redeem themselves after missing the 2021 edition.

Nigeria, with a rich AFCON history, seeks to add another title to their collection after over a decade without lifting the trophy.

Despite finishing third in 2019, the Super Eagles are determined to clinch victory under the guidance of manager José Peseiro, especially with reigning champions Senegal and record holders Egypt no longer in contention.

As the highly anticipated semifinal approaches, let’s delve into the historical head-to-head encounters between Nigeria and South Africa.

