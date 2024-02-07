Zimbabwean MMA Sensation Themba Gorimbo Shines

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy, Themba Gorimbo, is basking in success following a stellar debut at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Las Vegas.

Affectionately known as ‘The Answer,’ Gorimbo showcased his skills with a lightning-fast right-hand punch, securing a knockout victory over Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 85.

With the fight stopped via TKO in the opening minute, Gorimbo’s impressive performance has propelled him further into the spotlight, building on his earlier successes in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC).

