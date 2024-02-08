Robbers Pounce On A City Love Nest, Steals $50

By A Correspondent| Under the cover of darkness, armed robbers pounced on a Harare love nest in Eastview where they stole $50 and an Itel cellphone, the police have sad.

Before pouncing on the lodge, the robbers stormed a Service station in the Eastview area where they attacked a security guard on duty and a motorist fueling his vehicle.

They broke a safe using explosives and stole over US$9000 in cash before proceeding to the nearby love nest where they stole US$50 and an Itel cellphone.

“Police in Mabvuku are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Eastview in Harare on Wednesday 7 February 2024 in which six unidentified male suspects who were armed with firearms and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard who was on duty and a motorist who was fueling his vehicle before stealing US$20.00. The suspects gained entry into the service station offices where they broke a safe using explosives and stole US$9 670.00 cash. The suspects then proceeded to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50.00 and an Itel cell phone,” the police said.

