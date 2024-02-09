Jah Prayzah Drills Borehole For Chikurubi Inmates

In his continued acts of benevolence to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), contemporary musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe, famously known as Jah Prayzah, yesterday drilled a borehole for Chikurubi Prison Complex.

Present at the groundbreaking ceremony was Deputy Commissioner-General Manetswa C Manhivi responsible for Operations and the Deputy Officer Commanding Harare Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka.

The borehole is expected to bring an end to the erratic water supplies that inmates and officers within Chikurubi Prison Complex have been experiencing.

Jah Prayzah has been working with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) on a number of projects. The lead member of the band Third Generation has a program in which he scouts for talent amongst inmates and records their music at his JP Studios free-of-charge.

Posting on Twitter, Jah Prayzah had this to say about his act of generosity:

“In a heartfelt commitment to bettering the lives of those within Chikurubi Maximum Prison, I’ve embarked on a transformative journey, leading to the installation of a borehole to address the water needs of the inmates. I presented this borehole to The DCG who was representing the Commissioner General ZPCS. In the past year we have been working closely with Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services and have also embarked on projects that highlight on the consequences of crime and fostering rehabilitation. One such project to note is Mhosva which is hosted by (Dual Sim). It’s a step towards not just quenching physical thirst but nurturing hope and humanity within the prison walls.”

The musician also has a media company that is currently producing Mhosva, a television production that seeks to reconcile the offender and the offended in preparation for reintegration of the offender into society upon completion of their sentence.

