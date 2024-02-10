Byo Man In Court For Attacking Parking Marshall

Spread the love

A motorist captured on video recently attacking a Tendy Three Investments (TTI) parking marshal was granted bail when he appeared in court facing an assault charge.

Washington Nhenderere was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube, last week.

He was granted US$200 bail and remanded to February 12 for trial.

It is the state’s case that on January 26, Nhenderere assaulted a TTI marshal who had asked him to pay US$1 for parking fees.

The TTI marshal was hit by Nhenderere using open hands and fists.

Nhenderere was later arrested by police officers from Bulawayo Central Police station.

The incident comes at a time when the traffic management company in conjunction with the police and the Central Vehicle Registry department have launched an operation targeting motorists that have broken or confiscated their clamping gadgets.

It is said that tampering with a clamping gadget attracts a US$150 fine and in the event that the offending vehicle is towed to an impounding yard, the owner is liable to pay US$30 per hour.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...