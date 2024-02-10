Hugo Broos Unhappy With Bafana Bafana Performance

Sports Correspondent

South Africa’s national team coach, Hugo Broos, expressed disappointment despite his team’s strong performance against Nigeria in the 2023 Afcon semifinal clash.

Bafana Bafana suffered a heartbreaking loss, falling 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Broos believed his team delivered a superior performance and could have emerged victorious.

Speaking after the match, Broos highlighted his team’s dominance, stating, “I think we were the best team in the first half, we had the best chances.”

He lamented Nigeria’s few opportunities in the first half and acknowledged their second-half goal but emphasized his team’s resilience.

Broos reflected on missed opportunities, stating, “Football can be hard… If we could score there, it’s us going to the final and not Nigeria, that can happen in football.”

Despite the disappointment, he praised his team’s overall performance throughout the tournament.

Despite missing out on the final, South Africa will now face DRC in the third/fourth playoffs, providing an opportunity for redemption.

