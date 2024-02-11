Chaos At St Faith High School

There were chaotic scenes at St Faith’s High School outside Rusape, Manicaland province, this week after suspected “hired thugs” disturbed lessons at the Anglican Church-run school.

The thugs were allegedly hired by headmaster Arnold Makamba who is being accused of over enrolling for this year’s Form 1 places.

The development has also seen some parents who were captured in videos which have since gone viral, demonstrating at school.

Makamba is allegedly to have hired the thugs to attack Anglican Diocese of Manicaland leaders led by Bishop Eric Ruwona to cause confusion at the school.

The headmaster is also being accused of unilaterally hiking fees without the approval of the government.

There are also allegations of attempts by Makamba and some school development committee (SDC) members to depose the authority which runs the affairs of the school.

Makamba and SDC members have been reportedly fighting to control the school’s main account, a development that has led to the clashes.

Church member Amos Mabiya told NewsDay about the chaos at the school in an interview yesterday revealing that administrators were forced to mobilise security personnel with dogs.

“This is not the first time this has happened. We are seeing the same faces who are known friends of the headmaster [who] just want to cause confusion at the school after the over-enrolment of learners,” Mabiya said.

“The SDC wants to control the school’s main account and exclude the main authority which is the church and has made attempts to depose the church and appoint dubious characters to support this anarchy.”

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Makamba was at the centre of the disturbances even though he was recommended and serves at the pleasure of the responsible authority.

“The current situation at the school has been a result of anarchy brought about by school head with the support of the SDC and this has compromised the mission and values of the church,” he said.

Ruwona yesterday confirmed the disturbances saying they are investigating the matter and talking to the responsible authority.

Makamba did not answer his mobile phone.

According to the Mission Management and Guidelines and Policies and the Education Act gleaned by NewsDay yesterday, the bishop is the voice of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland in all matters.

It also said the bishop of Manicaland by virtue of his divine position is the responsible authority of all Anglican schools in the Diocese of Manicaland.

