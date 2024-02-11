Latest On Rufaro Stadium Reopening

THE country’s ceremonial home of football, Rufaro Stadium is set to be inspected this Saturday by the ZIFA First Instance Board after extensive renovations at the match venue.

Rufaro Stadium has been closed since 2019 and has been undergoing renovations to meet Premier Soccer League standards.

The City of Harare is confident the facility is now ready to PSL host matches with the anticipated visit this Saturday.

“We have done everything as you can see the facility is now usable. Yes, we have one or two finishings to do, but everything suitable to host a Premier Soccer League match is now ready, but we will continue to improve the ground and soon we will move to phase two where we will install bucket seats and floodlights,” said the Mayor of Harare Councillor Jacob Mafume.

The football match venue was supposed to host the Mayor’s Challenge Cup between Dynamos and CAPS United this Sunday, but the Glamour Boys wrote to the City of Harare informing them that they were not prepared to play in a stadium that has not yet been certified.

The Challenge Cup is now expected to be played on the 17th if the facility meets the expected standards.

The City of Harare is also hoping to spruce up Gwanzura Stadium to host football and rugby matches once Rufaro Stadium is approved.

