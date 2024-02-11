Zambia’s Opposition Official Arrested In Harare

By Political Reporter-a member of Zambia’s former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), Chishimba Kambwili, was arrested and deported to Lusaka.

Kambwili was deported from Zimbabwe and returned to Zambia after spending at least nine days in custody.

Kambwili had sought refuge in Zimbabwe on January 30, 2024, allegedly for medical treatment with the assistance of a Zimbabwean citizen.

However, upon his arrival, Zimbabwean authorities arrested him.

Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 23:00 hours.

Currently admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka, Kambwili’s health condition is under assessment.

Minister Mwiimbu addressed the media in Mushindamo District, clarifying that Kambwili had entered Zimbabwe illegally and voluntarily surrendered his passport to immigration officers at the Chirundu border upon their request.

He stressed that the Zambian government did not seize Kambwili’s passport or impede his travel for medical purposes.

Minister Mwiimbu reiterated the collaborative efforts between the Zambian and Zimbabwean governments in locating Kambwili, deemed an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe due to his unauthorized entry.

Consequently, Zimbabwean authorities decided to deport him, a decision Minister Mwiimbu commended.

Responding to social media claims of mistreatment, Minister Mwiimbu highlighted President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to provide Kambwili with access to medical care, irrespective of his criminal record and political affiliation.

He underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of all citizens, exemplified by Kambwili’s evacuation for medical attention.

