Chamisa Celebrates Ivory Coast’s Victory in AFCON Final
12 February 2024
By Tinashe Sambiri
Zimbabwean opposition leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, couldn’t contain his excitement following Ivory Coast’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the AFCON final.
The host nation, Ivory Coast, emerged triumphant against their West African counterparts in a closely contested match on Sunday night.
In a statement, Advocate Nelson Chamisa expressed his elation, saying:”Congratulations Ivory Coast!! AFCON Champions!!What a thrilling game!#CoteDIvoire AFCON Champions.”