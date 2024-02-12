National
Chamisa Celebrates Ivory Coast’s Victory in AFCON Final
12 February 2024
By Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, couldn’t contain his excitement following Ivory Coast’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the AFCON final.

The host nation, Ivory Coast, emerged triumphant against their West African counterparts in a closely contested match on Sunday night.

In a statement, Advocate Nelson Chamisa expressed his elation, saying:”Congratulations Ivory Coast!! AFCON Champions!!What a thrilling game!#CoteDIvoire AFCON Champions.”