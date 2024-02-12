Fortunate Bafana Bafana Edge Congo DR

South Africa Secures Third Place After Edging Out DR Congo in Africa Cup of NationsFollowing their disappointing exit against Nigeria in the semi-finals, South Africa clinched third place in the Africa Cup of Nations by overcoming DR Congo.

Despite facing relentless pressure from The Leopards, who missed numerous scoring opportunities, Bafana Bafana managed to hold their ground throughout the 120 minutes of play.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams emerged as the star of the penalty shootout, replicating his heroics from the quarter-finals against Cape Verde.

Despite initially trailing after a missed spot-kick, Williams saved two penalties, including a crucial one from Chancel Mbemba, to push the match into sudden-death.

South Africa eventually emerged victorious, claiming the third spot in the tournament.

The match encapsulated the drama and intensity of the AFCON, providing a fitting conclusion to the event.

