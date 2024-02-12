Hwende Exposed For Trying To Tarnish Chamisa

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament (MP) Chalton Hwende has been exposed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for lying that Nelson Chamisa, the party’s former President, fired the communication team responsible for managing the party’s social media accounts.

A post by Hwende alleged that the CCC’s social media accounts were now being operated by individuals who were fired by Chamisa but had refused to hand over the passwords. He said:

The CCC X handle is now being operated by people who were fired by the President (Chamisa) but refused to hand over the passwords. We will now start talking!!

However, the CCC, through their Twitter account, denied the allegations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party aid:

Dear Hon @hwendec

We would like to clarify some information that appears to be misleading. President @nelsonchamisa did not fire anyone in the communication department, including those who manage the social media platforms. The team will continue to fulfill their duties as instructed. Thank you

The dispute over the control of the party comes after Chamisa resigned from the CCC on January 24, 2024. Since then, different factions within the party have been contesting for power, each claiming to be in touch with Chamisa. Promise Mkwananzi, the party’s spokesperson, expressed his intention to bring Chamisa back into the party.

On the other hand, Hwende stated that he maintains regular contact with Chamisa and that the former Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT) has not yet revealed his future plans. Chamisa who resigned from CCC citing infiltration and hijacking by the ruling ZANU PF party and its allies within the CCC, has hinted at the possibility of forming a political movement rather than a political party. Now, some individuals claim that the movement is called “The Blue Movement”, but Hwende said Chamisa was not part of the said movement. He said:

The President (Chamisa) said he will communicate his way forward. A lot of people who were imposing candidates, imposing mayors and deputy Mayors and lying abusing the President’s name are now championing the so-called blue movement. Let’s leave the President to rest and decide on the new step like he said.

The conflicting statements and power struggles within the CCC highlight the internal divisions and uncertainties surrounding the party’s direction following Chamisa’s departure. Name-dropping has been the order of the day as factions wrestle for power.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...